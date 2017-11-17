Over 17,000 Children were Brought Back to Class in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Over 17,000 Children were Brought Back to Class in Bulgaria

17 297 children were brought back to class from 2001 to 2012 , Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said yesterday at the meeting of the Coordination Unit for the Mechanism for Enclosure and Detention in the Children's Educational System, reports sega. 

On September 1, the state found that 206,378 children and pupils aged 5 to 18 dropped out of the education system or were never enrolled in the education system. In order to visit 162 962 addresses throughout the country, 1103 teams were mobilized with a total of 11 632 representatives of different institutions - teachers, directors, social workers, police officers, municipal officials, representatives of the local anti-social commissions of minors, mediators , representatives of civil society.

In almost 80% of cases, children are not found at the current address, most often because they are not in the country. The main reason for dropping out of the education system are the socio-economic factors, as well as the traveling abroad for the purpose of working, starting work in teenage years to support the family, lack of transport, early marriages.

