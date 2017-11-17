WADA Refused to Return Russia's Rights

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) refused to return the license to the Russian agency (RUSADA), reports sega.

The decision of the board taken in Seoul raises serious doubts as to whether Russia will be allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018. The final decision on this issue should be taken by the IOC Executive Bureau, which will meet between 5 and 7 December.

According to the authorities in Russia, the local anti-doping agency has met all WADA requirements to obtain a license again. RUSADA's rights were suspended in November 2015 - after accusations that Russia had built up a doping blocking system.