Anthony Ivanov will Swim for a University in Alabama

Bulgaria's new star swimmer Anthony Ivanov chose to continue his education and career at the University of Alabama, Alberta, said BGswim.com.

The 18-year-old had to come home from the United States last night, where he inspected the conditions in the town of Obern, where he will move next August. The current competitor of Vihren (Sandanski) has a full scholarship and in December he will also sign a professional contract with the university team - "Counter Tigers".