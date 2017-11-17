Washington Warns of an Increased Terrorist Threat in Europe at Christmas and New Year

World | November 17, 2017, Friday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Washington Warns of an Increased Terrorist Threat in Europe at Christmas and New Year twitter.com

Authorities in the United States have issued recommendations for their citizens traveling to Europe, warning them that there will be an increased terrorist threat during the Christmas and New Year holidays on the continent, FOCUS News Agency quoted.
"Last year, there was a large number of casualties on the Christmas market in Berlin in December and at a night club in Istanbul at New Year Eve," the US government's warning said.

The State Department warns that recent attacks in the UK, France, Russia, Spain, Sweden demonstrated that an Islamic state and al-Qaeda remain active and capable of attacking.

"While local governments continue their operations against terrorism, the Department remains concerned about future terrorist attacks, and US citizens must be alert to the possibility of terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalizing extremists committing attacks with little or no warning," wrote the US Department of State, adds Focus.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, warning, europe, terrorist, threat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria