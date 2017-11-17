Gen. Dunford: The US Loses its Military Superiority over Russia and China

America's military superiority over their rivals - China and Russia - is gradually blurring, says Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Army Chiefs of Staff, reports bgnes.

According to Dunford, Russia and China have concentrated funds and resources in areas such as radio-electronic combat, cyberpower, anti-satellite, anti-aircraft wing and ballistic missiles. All of these systems are designed to prevent Americans from designing their power in the Pacific region and Europe and not allowing them to fulfill their commitments to their allies, according to Dunford.

"Over the last 10-15 years, our superiority in conventional arms has faded, it is no longer as convincing as it was a few years ago", the general said. Dunford is confident Russia is not willing to start a war with the United States or NATO.