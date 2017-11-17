Fire Burned Down a Building in Blagoevgrad

Society » INCIDENTS | November 17, 2017, Friday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fire Burned Down a Building in Blagoevgrad Pixabay.com

A big fire that broke this night, burned the roof of a three-storey building in Blagoevgrad. Luckily there were no injured, said bgnes correspondents from the city.

Four firefighters, including an auto-ladder, extinguished the fire. The fire, which started at 2:30 am, was only extinguished at 6:15 pm. Up in flames was a apartment block located at the corner of the streets "Colonel Drangov" and "El Tepe".

The reasons for the fire are made clear. Among the inhabitants of the building there were no injured, thanks to the good work of the police officers, only one man was taken to the hospital in Blagoevgrad because of high blood pressure.

The 250-300 square meter roof structure is completely burnt. Tons of water were used in extinguishing the fire on the third floor of the building and it now is flooded. Debris fell on the cars parked on the sidewalk. On the ceiling of the co-operative there was a carpenter's workshop, as well as a tube of home made alcohol of the owners which contributed to the spread of the fire. The extinguishment of the huge fire was hampered by the asphalting of the water pipes on Polkovnik Drangov Street.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, building, Blagoevgrad
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria