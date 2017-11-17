Fire Burned Down a Building in Blagoevgrad

A big fire that broke this night, burned the roof of a three-storey building in Blagoevgrad. Luckily there were no injured, said bgnes correspondents from the city.

Four firefighters, including an auto-ladder, extinguished the fire. The fire, which started at 2:30 am, was only extinguished at 6:15 pm. Up in flames was a apartment block located at the corner of the streets "Colonel Drangov" and "El Tepe".

The reasons for the fire are made clear. Among the inhabitants of the building there were no injured, thanks to the good work of the police officers, only one man was taken to the hospital in Blagoevgrad because of high blood pressure.

The 250-300 square meter roof structure is completely burnt. Tons of water were used in extinguishing the fire on the third floor of the building and it now is flooded. Debris fell on the cars parked on the sidewalk. On the ceiling of the co-operative there was a carpenter's workshop, as well as a tube of home made alcohol of the owners which contributed to the spread of the fire. The extinguishment of the huge fire was hampered by the asphalting of the water pipes on Polkovnik Drangov Street.