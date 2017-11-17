Marijuana took its First Victim

November 17, 2017
Bulgaria: Marijuana took its First Victim

American medics from Colorado (US) say they have established the world's first death due to marijuana. They published their research in the journal Clinical Practice and Cases in Emergency Medicine, which also reported Newsweek.

It's about an 11-month-old baby who has been through a hospital emergency. Studies have shown that the child had a myocarditis, and after his death, a high concentration of the major psychoactive component of marijuana has been found in his blood and urine. It turned out that both his parents often used this drug. According to the authors of the publication, previously known about the influence of cannabis on the myocardium, but so far there were no known deaths.

However, doctors are unanimous about the cause of death, and consider other possible causes, such as infection, for example.

Tags: marijuana, first, victim
