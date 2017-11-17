The Czech President Predicts Russia in the EU

Czech President Milos Zeman believes Russia can become a member of the European Union in the long run. This is what he said this in an interview with TASS, commenting on relations between the EU and the Russian Federation.

"In my opinion, I have already said this to Russian representatives I met before, and it was paradoxical, ," In the long run, RF will become a member of the EU, and if you do not like it, think , that the EU will be a member of the Russian Federation, the result will be the same, "Zeman said.

He admits, however, that this will not happen soon, and today we have to talk about short and medium-term prospects.

Zeman said this in Moscow where he is on an official visit from 20 to 24 November, where he will arrive with the largest Czech delegation for the last 25 years.