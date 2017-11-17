France Holds Another Day of National Anti-Macron Protests

World » EU | November 17, 2017, Friday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: France Holds Another Day of National Anti-Macron Protests facebook profile

Two of France's biggest workers' unions are staging nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reforms, reported ABC News. 

Thursday's 170 organized demonstrations mark the fourth day since September that union-backed protesters have taken to the streets to express discontent over Macron's policies. The size of the protests has gradually decreased, however.

Police in Nantes fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

The new measures, some of which are already being pushed through by executive order, aim to make it easier for French firms to hire and fire employees and reduce the power of national collective bargaining.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said during a demonstration in Marseille that "the battle isn't over."

A major student union is also taking part, with some students angry over proposed reforms to the university admissions process.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economic reforms, Emmanuel Macron, protests, France, Paris
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria