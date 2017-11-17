China, Russia to Hold Simulated Anti-Missile Drill
The Chinese and Russian militaries will next month hold anti-missile drills in Beijing, China’s Defence Ministry said on Friday, amid concern in both countries about the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.
China, along with Russia, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the THAAD deployment, saying it will do nothing to help ease tension with North Korea.
China’s Defence Ministry said in a statement a computer drill would take place from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16.
The aim of the exercise was to jointly practice defense against missiles and how to handle “sudden and provocative attacks on the two countries’ territories by ballistic missiles and cruise missiles”, the ministry said.
“The drill is not aimed at any third party,” it said, without elaborating.
China and Russia have close military and diplomatic ties, and they have repeatedly called for a peaceful, negotiated solution to the North Korea nuclear and missile crisis.
