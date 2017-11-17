Macedonian PM: 'We Are not Only Friends with Bulgaria, but We Have Become Allies

''We are not only friends with Bulgaria, but we have become allies.'' This is what Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with bTV.

"Macedonia has won the neighborhood Agreement with Bulgaria and has lost nothing, we speak in a language that we understand, only together we can help each other and move forward," Zaev said.

The Macedonian Prime Minister expressed firm support for the construction of Corridor 8: "We need economic connectivity from Drac, through Skopje to Bulgaria."

He hopes that the political crisis that has hit the country in recent years when there is no freedom, and many innocent people have been sent to prisons, will never be repeated again in the Republic of Macedonia.

"We want to look forward to the future, not to go back," Zaev said.