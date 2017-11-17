2.9 Earthquake on the Richter Scale is Registered Near Bansko
November 17, 2017, Friday
An earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale is registered near Bansko, BGNES reported.
The earthquake is felt at 1.43 pm this night with an epicenter 15 km east of Bansko, 52 km southeast of Blagoevgrad and 103 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 2 km, the European Seismological Center said.
There is no data for material damage.
