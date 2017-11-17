UN Council Rejects Russian Draft on Syria Gas Attacks Probe

The UN Security Council on Thursday rejected a Russian-drafted resolution that would have extended a UN-led investigation of chemical attacks in Syria but with changes to the panel, AFP reported.
The vote followed a Russian veto of a US draft resolution also on extending the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM), tasked with identifying perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria.

