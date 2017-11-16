Ancient Thracian Warrior’s Grave Containing Gold Plated Beads Found near Bulgaria’s Black Sea Town Primorsko

Bulgaria: Ancient Thracian Warrior’s Grave Containing Gold Plated Beads Found near Bulgaria’s Black Sea Town Primorsko The 4th-3rd century BC grave of an Ancient Thracian warrior who was buried by cremation has been found a burial mound in Silihlyar, an area near Bulgaria’s Black Sea town of Primorsko. Photo: Primorsko Museum of History via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A grave of an Ancient Thracian warrior from the 4th-3rd century BC whose funeral inventory contains gold plated ceramic beads has been discovered by archaeologists in a burial mound in Silihlyar, an area near Bulgaria’s Black Sea resort of Primorsko.

