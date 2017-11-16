Proposal: BGN 510 Min Salary From January
archive
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
BGN 510 minimum salary from January - this proposal has already been uploaded for public discussion. The Cabinet is about to decide, reported bTV.
According to Social Minister Bisser Petkov, the growth of nearly 11% will stimulate labor market activity, increase the incomes of the lowest paid and increase purchasing power.
The new minimum wage will become a new minimum amount for the payment of social security contributions to employees.
- » The CPC Fined the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with 1775 BGN for Unfair Competition
- » Bulgaria's GDP Growth Accelerates to 3.9% in Q3 2017
- » 0.6% Monthly Inflation For October 2017
- » Projects for BGN 180m have been Implemented Under JESSICA Program
- » Bitcoin Rebounds Over $1,000 After Losing Almost a 3rd of Value
- » Every Bulgarian Will Have to Set Aside BGN 5537 into the State Treasury in 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)