Proposal: BGN 510 Min Salary From January

Business » FINANCE | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 18:04| Views: | Comments: 0
BGN 510 minimum salary from January - this proposal has already been uploaded for public discussion. The Cabinet is about to decide, reported bTV.

According to Social Minister Bisser Petkov, the growth of nearly 11% will stimulate labor market activity, increase the incomes of the lowest paid and increase purchasing power.

The new minimum wage will become a new minimum amount for the payment of social security contributions to employees.

