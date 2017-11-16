402 Cases of Violence Against Children and 39 Cases of Violence Against Teachers in 2017

'' There are 4506 cases of aggression and harassment during the past academic year.'' This was announced by Tanya Mihaylova, Deputy Minister of Education at the round table "Aggression in the Bulgarian Society - a Need for Counteraction" in parliament, BGNES reported.

402 cases of violence against children and 39 cases of violence against teachers.

'We already have a completely new mechanism that will be subjected to a public debate aimed at preventing violence. Our commitment to school is to build a good behavioral culture, "said Tanya Mihaylova.

According to Europe's criminal index, Bulgaria is much more affected than other Eastern European countries. The facts of sexual violence increase. Bulgaria is in the top 10 in the world in bullying at school. Every 4th woman in Bulgaria has been the victim of domestic violence and every second doctor has been subjected to aggression.