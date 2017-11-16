Ekathimerini: Storm System Hiits Western Greece, Causes Rock Falls

Motorists in western Greece are advised to exercise extreme caution, as a weather system that claimed at least 15 lives in Attica on Wednesday struck towns like Ioannina, Metsovo and Zitsa, Ekathimerini reported.



Local media reported rock falls and mud slides on many parts of the road network, while meteorologists have also warned of flash floods similar to those that struck the seaside towns of Mandra and Nea Peramos in western Attica on Wednesday, causing the death of 15 people.