Aleandar Vucic: EU Wants Binding Document For Full EU Membership

The EU will not allow Serbia to become its full-fledged member without a legally binding document at the end of the process of normalising relations with Pristina, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday, Tanjug reported.

"You must conduct a normalisation of the situation, as they say," Vucic said.

