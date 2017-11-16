Aleandar Vucic: EU Wants Binding Document For Full EU Membership
The EU will not allow Serbia to become its full-fledged member without a legally binding document at the end of the process of normalising relations with Pristina, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday, Tanjug reported.
"You must conduct a normalisation of the situation, as they say," Vucic said.
