Bulgarian Scientists Presented New Discoveries in the Field of Organic Chemistry

In the Great Hall of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, scientists from the Institute of Organic Chemistry presented their developments on 15th of November, the day of open doors for the Academy.

Visitors had the opportunity to see the differences between real and fake honey and species of endangered plants grown in laboratory conditions.

Some of the plants that scientists have presented are threatened with extinction. That is why many laboratories are working in the field of in vitro cultivation.

Prof. Svetlana Simova, PhD, Director of the Institute of Organic Chemistry explains that the main goal is to extract from them the beneficial organic components that can be used as medicines.

The scientists showed their development of drugs against diabetes, Alzheimer's and malignant malignancies.

She explained that the difference between real and fake honey could be distinguished it in the so-called nuclear magnetic resonance spectrum, proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectrum, from which the scientists can analyze accurately its sugar content.

The next event in the Great Hall of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will take place on 21st of November. The host will be the Institute for Literature, which will present unknown so far works by 13 Bulgarian poets and writers.

Source: The Bulgarian National TV