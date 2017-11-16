Grigor Dimitrov Will Play His Last ATP Final Group Tournament Match in London on Friday

Sports | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 13:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Will Play His Last ATP Final Group Tournament Match in London on Friday archive

Grigor Dimitrov will play his last ATP final group tournament match in London on Friday (November 17th), with the start of the meeting at about 22:00, reported bTV.

The rival of the Bulgarian who has already secured a place in the semifinals will be Pablo Karenio Busta.

Dimitrov and Busta have met 4 times so far, having 2 wins.

Grigor defeated Busta in 2015 (in Paris) and 2014 (in Madrid).

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, tournament, London, Grigor Dimitrov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria