Grigor Dimitrov Will Play His Last ATP Final Group Tournament Match in London on Friday
Grigor Dimitrov will play his last ATP final group tournament match in London on Friday (November 17th), with the start of the meeting at about 22:00, reported bTV.
The rival of the Bulgarian who has already secured a place in the semifinals will be Pablo Karenio Busta.
Dimitrov and Busta have met 4 times so far, having 2 wins.
Grigor defeated Busta in 2015 (in Paris) and 2014 (in Madrid).
