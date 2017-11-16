Grigor Dimitrov will play his last ATP final group tournament match in London on Friday (November 17th), with the start of the meeting at about 22:00, reported bTV.

The rival of the Bulgarian who has already secured a place in the semifinals will be Pablo Karenio Busta.

Dimitrov and Busta have met 4 times so far, having 2 wins.



Grigor defeated Busta in 2015 (in Paris) and 2014 (in Madrid).