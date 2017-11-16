Turkey, Russia, Iran to hold Syria Summit in Sochi on Nov. 22

Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a summit to discuss developments in Syria next week in the Russian resort of Sochi, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Thursday, quoted by Reuters.

The three countries will discuss the ongoing ceasefire in Syria at their Nov. 22 meeting, NTV said.

