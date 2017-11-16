Bulgarian PM: We Will Fulfill Our Commitments

''We will fulfill our commitments. You can see that we are ahead of Romania again. I am convinced that by the end of 2018 we will have done everything that the EC wants from us to do. I'm optimistic. In Brussels, they are convinced that everything we need to do will be done.''

Such an assessment was made by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov of the EC report during the inspection of the construction activities of the Eastern Tangent of the Sofia Ring Road, reported BGNES.

He stressed that he had spoken with the first Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, from who the Bulgarian PM has heard the assessment that there has been progress since May.