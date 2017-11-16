Senator Attacked and Stabbed in Chile
Crime | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Chilean Senator Fulvio Rossi was hospitalized after an unknown perpetrator stabbed him with a knife.
According to 24 Horas television, the attack on the politician has been carried out in Ikeeque when he has been conducting a rally in his favor before parliamentary and presidential elections in the country this Sunday, November 19th.
From the hospital's management, it was assured that his condition is stable and his life is out of danger.
- » Migrant-Smuggling Gang Caught in Bulgaria
- » 805 Phone Frauds Since the Beginning of the Year in Bulgaria
- » Spanish Police Bust International Crime Ring for Stealing Cars
- » Authorities Seized 17 Illegal Migrants near Kostinbrod
- » Thieves are going to Court after Stealing 100-year Old Christian Icons
- » Counterfeit Banknotes Worth EUR 28 Million were Seized in Italy
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)