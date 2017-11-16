Senator Attacked and Stabbed in Chile

Crime | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Senator Attacked and Stabbed in Chile twitter.com

Chilean Senator Fulvio Rossi was hospitalized after an unknown perpetrator stabbed him with a knife.

According to 24 Horas television, the attack on the politician has been carried out in Ikeeque when he has been conducting a rally in his favor before parliamentary and presidential elections in the country this Sunday, November 19th.

From the hospital's management, it was assured that his condition is stable and his life is out of danger.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chile, Senator, attack, stabbing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria