Antidepressants getting into Rivers make the Fish Aggressive

Scientists at the Milbrook Institute of Ecosystem Research have found that the waste of the pharmaceutical industry falling into the rivers makes the fish aggressive, LIFE reports.

Experts note that water purification stations are not designed to separate chemical substances contained in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Thus, chemical substances fall into water basins and other waterways where they affect ecosystems. In pollutant research, scientists have come across a curious fact. There are significant amounts of antidepressants in the waters. This changes the behavior of the fish and makes them more aggressive.