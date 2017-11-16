Turkey's Foreign Ministry has Suspended 25% of Diplomats in Post-Coup Probes

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has Suspended 25% of Diplomats in Post-Coup Probes

Turkey’s foreign ministry has suspended a quarter of its diplomats over suspected ties to last year’s failed coup attempt, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Speaking at his ministry’s budget discussions in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the suspensions were based on “serious documents” and added that the rate of those returning to their posts showed the ministry had “not made a mistake”.

Tags: Mevlut Cavusoglu, turkey, suspect, diplomats
