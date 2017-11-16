Equal Access to Medicines is a Priority for Bulgaria and the Netherlands

Ensuring equal access to medicines for all citizens of the European Union is a priority for both Bulgaria and the Netherlands, the Prime Ministers of the two countries, Boyko Borissov and Mark Rutte, said on 15th of November as quoted by the press office of the Council of Ministers.

In a telephone conversation, the two prime ministers discussed the next joint steps of the national drug agencies of the two countries in this direction.

"Timely provision of medicines is life-saving, and we, as prime ministers, want to make sure that this issue is approached responsibly, at the highest level and that maximum effort is made," the two prime ministers unanimously agreed.

Boyko Borissov and Mark Rutte will continue talks in this area at the summit on social affairs, which will take place in Gothenburg on 17th of november, Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers said.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television