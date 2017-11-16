NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Over the Country Today

November 16, 2017
It will be mostly cloudy over the country today and light rains are expected in some areas. There will be light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia around 9°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

