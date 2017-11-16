Turkey is Ready to Help those Affected by the Floods Near Athens
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkey is ready to help the victims of the floods near Athens, ANA-MPA news agency reported.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Greece and condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrible floods affecting the area of Attica. As a sign of solidarity, Turkey is ready to provide any kind of help, the statement said.
- » Bulgarian Scientists Presented New Discoveries in the Field of Organic Chemistry
- » Europeans can Watch Online the Quality of the Air they Breathe
- » Antidepressants getting into Rivers make the Fish Aggressive
- » NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Over the Country Today
- » French President: Europe Steps in to Cover US Shortfall in Funding Climate Science
- » Tsvetan The Bear is not Feeling Sleepy
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)