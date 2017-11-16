Turkey is Ready to Help those Affected by the Floods Near Athens

Turkey is ready to help the victims of the floods near Athens, ANA-MPA news agency reported.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Greece and condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrible floods affecting the area of Attica. As a sign of solidarity, Turkey is ready to provide any kind of help, the statement said.

