11 People were Killed in a Plane Crash in Tanzania
Ten passengers and a pilot died after their plane crashed on its way to a tourist destination in a remote area of northern Tanzania, DPA reported.
The group traveled from the city of Arusha to the Serengeti National Park when the "Cesna Caravan" plane crashed near the Empakay crater, the company said in a statement on its website.
The names of the casualties will be reported after their relatives have been notified. The site of the crash is 500 km from the capital Dodoma in a hard to access area.
