Two Trams Crashed in Sofia, 3 People Checked in a Hospital

Two trams crashed in Sofia this morning. The incident happened at the Macedonia Square, the SDRC announced.

The signal was filed at 6:40 am this morning.

The two trams were moving one behind the other before the collision.

After the blow, three people were taken to a hospital but were later released.

