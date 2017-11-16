Two Trams Crashed in Sofia, 3 People Checked in a Hospital
Two trams crashed in Sofia this morning. The incident happened at the Macedonia Square, the SDRC announced.
The signal was filed at 6:40 am this morning.
The two trams were moving one behind the other before the collision.
After the blow, three people were taken to a hospital but were later released.
