An Austrian Pilot Suffered in an Incident at Sofia Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Austrian Pilot Suffered in an Incident at Sofia Airport archive

An Austrian pilot suffered during an inspection of a plane at Sofia Airport. Around 08:00 in the morning, an Austrian pilot with a surface wound on his head was admitted to the Emergency Department of the University Hospital "St.Anna" Sofia, reported the medical institution.

The patient has not lost consciousness and has no fractures. The wound is processed and it is released without the need for hospitalization.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austrian, pilot, incident, injured
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria