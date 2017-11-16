An Austrian Pilot Suffered in an Incident at Sofia Airport
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An Austrian pilot suffered during an inspection of a plane at Sofia Airport. Around 08:00 in the morning, an Austrian pilot with a surface wound on his head was admitted to the Emergency Department of the University Hospital "St.Anna" Sofia, reported the medical institution.
The patient has not lost consciousness and has no fractures. The wound is processed and it is released without the need for hospitalization.
- » 11 People were Killed in a Plane Crash in Tanzania
- » Two Trams Crashed in Sofia, 3 People Checked in a Hospital
- » ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Man Detained After Plane Hijacking Claim
- » Miner Died in an Incident at Oranovo Coal Mine, South-West Bulgaria
- » Hidden Camera in the Female Toilet of a High School in Stara Zagora
- » The Center of Stara Zagora was cut off Because of a Broken Gas Pipeline
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)