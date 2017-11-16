805 Phone Frauds Since the Beginning of the Year in Bulgaria

The number of telephone frauds registered since the beginning of the year to the end of October was 805, with only 59 people being detained in the operations of the National Police Directorate General, together with various territorial structures of the Ministry of Interior.

This was announced to novini.bg by Zlatka Padinkova, Head of Telephone Fraud Department at the National Police Directorate General on the occasion of the last telephone fraud, as a result of which a man and a woman were deceived and lost approximately BGN 70,000.

