SpaceX will Launch a Secret Cargo into Space

The SpaceX company of billionaire Elon Musk should later today release a mysterious load into orbit around the Earth, Space.com reports. The cargo is codenamed Zuma and is an order of the US government.

SpaceX is hired by Northrop Grumman, which is hired by the US government to choose a suitable launcher to send the cargo. In front of the online edition, The Verge spokesman Northrop Grumman says the lowest-risk scenario for Zuma has been chosen.

The company does not give any details about the nature of the load. Space.com notes that such mystery is unusual even if Zuma is a spy satellite or satellite that will be used for national security. SpaceX has at least twice exported such orders in orbit and has always provided at least minimal details about the nature of the cargo. One was a spy satellite, and the other cargo was the mysterious secret space plane of the US Air Force X-37B.

The only thing that is clear about Zuma is that the load will be positioned in a low orbit around the Earth at about 2000 km. maximum height. The very launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is now routine for SpaceX. The company plans to make a landing on the main body of the rocket to re-use it further.