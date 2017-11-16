These are the Last Places on Earth Without Internet

In 35 countries in the world under 20% of the population have access to the Internet. That means less than one in five people in the country can enter the global network because of lack of infrastructure, according to a study by the British company Akamai, quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

These countries are Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Salvador, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Algeria, Libya, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Zimbabwe , Zambia, Namibia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Angola, Yemen, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia.

Many of these sites are not in the radar of tourists and limited access to the internet is partly due to wars, civil conflicts and poverty. Libya, Mali, Yemen and Burkina Faso, for example, are definitely non-tourist destinations.