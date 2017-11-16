Twitter has Announced that it is Developing a New User Account Verification Program

In a statement, the microblogging network's maintenance team specified that if a person breaks the twitter rules through his behavior, he will be deprived of his status in the social network, expressed by putting a blue badge.

It confirms the identity of a person, known to a large group of people, but they are usually interpreted as an indicator of significant "public interest". According to the Washington Post, some of the scrutinized extreme nationalists and ultra-right activists have lost their status, among them the organizer of the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia Jason Kessler.

The reason is racist remarks, incitement to hatred and anxiety. The company noted that "verification has long been seen as an approval," and it is now imperative to take steps to correct this misunderstanding. Twitter believes that the situation has deteriorated even further, as it turned out that moderators approve every application for user authentication, as a result of which the social network has created the wrong impression that it has already verified people who in reality "does not approve in any way".

That is why at the moment Twitter does not accept such verification requests. The verification process came to a halt precisely after the removal of the blue marker on Kessler's profile