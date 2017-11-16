Subaru has Withdrawn nearly 400,000 of its Cars due to a Lack of Safety Check

Japanese automotive company, Subaru, will have to recall nearly 400,000 of its cars due to violations in its safety testing methodology at its factories. This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of State Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in the country.

According to the agency, the exact number of returned vehicles is 395 thousand and covers 10 models sold on the Japanese market after the internal checks have passed.

At the end of October Subaru Corporation officially acknowledged the violations in the process of safety inspections carried out in their factories and pledged to conduct an internal investigation. However, they argued that the gathering of evidence could take more than 30 years.

