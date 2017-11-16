November 16 - International Day Without Smoking

Every year the third Thursday of November marks the International Smoking-free Day. This year, the Ministry of Health decided on November 16, 2017, the motto of the campaign to be "Smoking and you", reports bgnes. 

Traditionally, on this day, every smoker is urged to try to initiate quitting smoking for the sake of his own health, as well as the health of relatives and friends who are present in his environment as passive smokers. Smoking is a major or potentially contributing factor to the onset of a number of oncological diseases. The risk of lung cancer in smokers is 25 times higher. Smoking is a risk factor for many other health problems - cardiovascular, reproductive, ophthalmic. The cause of the high health risk that cigarettes are causing is their composition. They contain over 4000 chemicals, of which at least 250 are identified as dangerous and 50 are carcinogenic (causing cancer).

Bulgaria is among the countries where the number of smokers is still high, with particularly frightening statistics on smoking levels among young people. According to ESPAD data for 2015, 7% of students aged 13 and under use cigarettes daily, with the percentage of 16-year-olds rising to 25%.

