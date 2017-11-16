Trump: The Situation Around North Korea Requires Urgent Action

The situation around North Korea's nuclear and missile programs requires urgent action, US President Donald Trump said after his Asian tour.

"The threat from the DPRK has steadily grown during the reign of many US presidents, and now requires urgent action," he said. North Korea, which is a "perverted dictatorship," can not blackmail the world, warned the US president. He promised to put "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang and added that Chinese President Xi Jinping considered the North Korean regime "a great threat."

According to Trump, China plans to exert economic pressure on North Korea. The US president stressed that one of the key goals of his trip to Asia was to unite the world against the nuclear threat posed by the North Korean regime. The United States has been considering many options to counter the threat of Pyongyang, Trump said.