The Tender for the Highway to Pleven / Lovech will be in the Second Half of 2018
The public procurement contract for the selection of the Hemus motorway contractor to the Pleven / Lovech branch will be announced in the second half of 2018. This was announced by the Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency Doncho Atanasov during the turn of the first sod of the road repair between the two district towns.
According to him, the technical design of the Hemus highway in the section from Boaza to the connection with the road Pleven - Lovech is well underway. "The task we have set is in the second half of 2018 to launch tender procedures for the selection of contractors and for 2-3 years the highway will reach Pleven and Lovech," said Atanasov.
In the summer, Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov announced that the plans of the cabinet are Hemus highway to be built by 2025.
