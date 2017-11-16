The Tender for the Highway to Pleven / Lovech will be in the Second Half of 2018

Business » INDUSTRY | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Tender for the Highway to Pleven / Lovech will be in the Second Half of 2018 archive

The public procurement contract for the selection of the Hemus motorway contractor to the Pleven / Lovech branch will be announced in the second half of 2018. This was announced by the Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency Doncho Atanasov during the turn of the first sod of the road repair between the two district towns.

According to him, the technical design of the Hemus highway in the section from Boaza to the connection with the road Pleven - Lovech is well underway. "The task we have set is in the second half of 2018 to launch tender procedures for the selection of contractors and for 2-3 years the highway will reach Pleven and Lovech," said Atanasov.

In the summer, Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov announced that the plans of the cabinet are Hemus highway to be built by 2025.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: highway, tender, procurement procedure, Pleven, Lovech, Hemus
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria