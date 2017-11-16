Municipalities Receive over BGN 440 000 for Education from the State Budget

Municipalities will receive additional funds from the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science. BGN 440 796 are provided for two educational programs. This was decided by the government at its meeting on Wednesday reports medipool.

The bulk of the funds are for 234 municipal kindergartens and schools. They will receive BGN 402 720 for additional training of the children from the preparatory groups. The aim is to create conditions for an equal start of children when they enter the first grade, the government press release says. Another BGN 38 076 is given to the municipalities for the closure or transformation of the schools, as well as for the establishment of primary schools.