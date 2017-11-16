A Painting by Leonardo da Vinci with a New Record for the Most Expensive Artwork

Leonardo da Vinci's "Savior of the World" was sold for USD 450 million. This auction set a new record for the most expensive artwork in the world, BTV reports, referring to the world news agencies. So far, the first place was held by Pablo Picasso's "Le Femmes da Leger", which reached USD 179 million in 2015.

Da Vinci's painting has long been considered lost, its traces have been lost since 1763. On it is depicted Christ, clothed in a Renaissance garment, with his right hand he blesses and in the left holds a crystal sphere.

Before the auction, which lasted 19 minutes, the work was estimated at 100 million dollars.