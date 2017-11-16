A Painting by Leonardo da Vinci with a New Record for the Most Expensive Artwork

Society » CULTURE | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Painting by Leonardo da Vinci with a New Record for the Most Expensive Artwork twitter.com

Leonardo da Vinci's "Savior of the World" was sold for USD 450 million. This auction set a new record for the most expensive artwork in the world, BTV reports, referring to the world news agencies. So far, the first place was held by Pablo Picasso's "Le Femmes da Leger", which reached USD 179 million in 2015.

Da Vinci's painting has long been considered lost, its traces have been lost since 1763. On it is depicted Christ, clothed in a Renaissance garment, with his right hand he blesses and in the left holds a crystal sphere.

Before the auction, which lasted 19 minutes, the work was estimated at 100 million dollars.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: painting, Leonardo Da Vinci, auction, record
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria