Bulgarians will Spend BGN 235 on Avarage for Christmas Shopping

An average of 235 leva will be spent online for Christmas shopping this year by Bulgarian Internet users. That's 4 percent more than a year earlier, according to a study by Pazaruvaj.com.

This Christmas online shoppers will buy gifts for about 5-6 people, above all - for the narrow family circle. Only the closest ones will receive a surprise answered 86% of the respondents. The average value of the gift will be 49 leva. Friends surprise gifts will be 30 percent of the consumers, as the gift will be at an average of 40 levs. The colleagues are in the back places, giving them a gift will cost 18 leva. 54%, strive to bring joy to their loved ones with quality gifts, paying attention to the price-quality ratio when choosing the product. When choosing an online gift, customers are informed in detail and usually look at several online stores. In gift hunts, nearly 3/4 of planners will rely on at least 3 sources on the internet.

Clothes, Cosmetics, Toys and Books Still Be the Most Popular Gift Whilst every year on Christmas presents hit products that are unique to the year, among all Internet users and in 2017 the most preferred gifts are "classic" as clothing, cosmetics, toys and books.

When buying online, important criteria for buyers remain the opinions of other users about the product (89%) and the rating of the selected merchant (85%). According to the survey, 81 per cent of active Internet users shop online, but the role of physical stores remains high. Two of the five Internet users will spend their time in shopping malls to buy Christmas presents for their loved ones, and three out of 10 in other stores, including in specialized stores.