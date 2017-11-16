French President: Europe Steps in to Cover US Shortfall in Funding Climate Science

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 16, 2017, Thursday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: French President: Europe Steps in to Cover US Shortfall in Funding Climate Science facebook

French president Emmanuel Macron says that Europe will cover any shortfall in funding for the global climate body, the IPCC, BBC reports.

The scientific organisation has faced uncertainty since President Donald Trump outlined plans earlier this year to cut US funding.
The UK government also pledged to double their IPCC contribution.

Speaking at UN talks in Bonn, Mr Macron said that climate change was the most significant struggle of our times.
In his statement to negotiators, the French president outlined the need for increased commitments to cut carbon.

Mr Macron said these decisions must be based on clear scientific information.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has long been seen as a key element of that system of advice to governments.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: science, europe, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, climate change
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria