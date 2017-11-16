French President: Europe Steps in to Cover US Shortfall in Funding Climate Science

French president Emmanuel Macron says that Europe will cover any shortfall in funding for the global climate body, the IPCC, BBC reports.



The scientific organisation has faced uncertainty since President Donald Trump outlined plans earlier this year to cut US funding.

The UK government also pledged to double their IPCC contribution.



Speaking at UN talks in Bonn, Mr Macron said that climate change was the most significant struggle of our times.

In his statement to negotiators, the French president outlined the need for increased commitments to cut carbon.



Mr Macron said these decisions must be based on clear scientific information.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has long been seen as a key element of that system of advice to governments.