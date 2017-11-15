Bulgarian Foreign Minister: No New Recommendations From EC, Great Progress has been Made

''This report is very objective and I thank the European Commission and the experts who have worked for it. No new recommendations, great progress has been made. " This is what Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva commented to Bulgarian journalists in Kuwait during her working visit on the occasion of another progress report on the Co-operation and Evaluation Mechanism released today by the European Commission.

Zaharieva added that the Bulgarian action plan for several roadmaps continued until the end of 2018.

"We have never expected the mechanism to end this year," she added.

"There is a clear view that if we continue with the same pace of reforms, it is absolutely possible and realistic that the mechanism will be completed by the end of this EC mandate," she recalled.

"Things are now in our hands," she said