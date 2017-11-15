Our Best Tennis Player Qualified For the Semi-Final of the London Tournament

Sports | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 17:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Our Best Tennis Player Qualified For the Semi-Final of the London Tournament archive

Our best tennis player qualified for the semi-final of the London tournament.

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov played an impressive match against Belgian David Goffen and defeated him in 2 sets - 6: 0 and 6: 2, reports Gong.bg

Thus, for the first time in his career, Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament of the 8 best tennis players on the planet, gained an additional 200 points and can climb the world rankings.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London tournament, Grigor Dimitrov, tennis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria