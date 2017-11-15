Our best tennis player qualified for the semi-final of the London tournament.

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov played an impressive match against Belgian David Goffen and defeated him in 2 sets - 6: 0 and 6: 2, reports Gong.bg

Thus, for the first time in his career, Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament of the 8 best tennis players on the planet, gained an additional 200 points and can climb the world rankings.