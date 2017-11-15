Floods Caused by Heavy Rain in Greece Have Killed at Least 10

Business | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 17:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Floods Caused by Heavy Rain in Greece Have Killed at Least 10 pixabay.com

Floods caused by heavy rain have killed at least 10 people and caused destruction in three towns near the Greek capital, Athens, officials say, quoted by BBC. 

The industrial towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, 27km (17 miles) west of Athens, were the most affected.

Many of the dead were elderly people whose bodies were found inside their homes, reports say.

"Everything is lost. The disaster is biblical," Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki told state broadcaster ERT.

At least 10 people have been taken to hospital, and some are still missing.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his condolences.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Greece for about a week.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: high water, floods, greece, rain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria