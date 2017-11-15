Floods Caused by Heavy Rain in Greece Have Killed at Least 10

Floods caused by heavy rain have killed at least 10 people and caused destruction in three towns near the Greek capital, Athens, officials say, quoted by BBC.

The industrial towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, 27km (17 miles) west of Athens, were the most affected.

Many of the dead were elderly people whose bodies were found inside their homes, reports say.

"Everything is lost. The disaster is biblical," Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki told state broadcaster ERT.

At least 10 people have been taken to hospital, and some are still missing.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his condolences.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Greece for about a week.