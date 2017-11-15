Bulgaria has Presented the Episcopal Basilica of Philippopolis and the Antiquity Mosaics to UNESCO

Bulgaria has presented the Episcopal Basilica of Philippopolis and the Antiquity mosaics of Plovdiv to a large audience from different countries at the UNESCO head offices in Paris.

With its 2000 square meters of Antiquity mosaics dated to 4 and 5 c. the Episcopal Basilica has no analogue in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe.

We believe that remarkable cultural and historical monument will find a due place on the UNESCO list of the world’s cultural and historical monument will find a due place on the UNESCO list of the world’s cultural and natural heritage, Plovdiv according to the words of the Mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev.

The documents for adding the basilica to the UNESCO list should be submitted until January 2018, so that Bulgaria’s proposal can be discussed at the session of the international organization in September next year.

 

 

 

Source: The Bulgarian National Radio

Tags: Plovdiv, basilica, archaelogy
