Tsvetan The Bear is not Feeling Sleepy

The bear Tsvetan, who has been in the wild for several days, can not fall asleep for the winter. The 200-pound animal was captured and tagged with a tracking collar, and was recently re-released to the Central Balkan National Park, reports frognews.

A team of experts monitors his movement in real time and evaluates his behavior. The bear is at an estimated age of 6-8 years. Instead of turning to a cave and go for hibernation for the winter, he crawled through the rocks in the park. Tzvetan picked up blueberries and hips and did not even think of rest. And while his comrades are already in the caves and are preparing for a long sleep, he prefers to eat and walk around. "After his release, Tsvetan headed in a straight line to Mara Gidik (Stara Planina) and stood there, walking around in a very small perimeter, and I suppose that during the day he is lying and enjoying the sun. By the end of November bears should stop eating and have empty stomachs so that they do not excrement during the winter sleep, "Vladimir Todorov, expert at Balkan Wildlife Society, told Bulgaria today.

Last year, a team led by Todorov caught and tagged three bears - two females named Ivanka and Spaska and a male called Vlado. In June this year, Jimmy the bear was released from a trap made by illegal hunters in which it got caught. The Park Directorate has explained that the bears marked with transmitters "cooperate" with the scientists and the park management by submitting data on their territory, their behavior and eating habits. Jimmy, who has won the sympathy of people with his dramatic history, will probably not sleep hibernate. The reason is that it is too weak and has not accumulated subcutaneous fat. "It is not fatal if a bear does not sleep hibernate, there are male specimens that hunt in the cold months and this does not affect their condition", explained Todorov.

The bears' marking is performed under a contract between the Enterprise for Management of Environmental Protection Activities and the Balkan Wildlife Society within the framework of a joint project related to brown bear habitats.