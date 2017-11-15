URBAN ART FOUNDATION Will Discuss How Architecture Arises

From the urban art platform will give details of their projects and their perception of the urban environment.



The Urban Art Foundation is dedicated to both graffiti art and urban space installations. Behind her there are a number of projects concerning both the visible parts of our city and the hidden spaces at the heart of the neighborhoods. For their projects we have told you more than once.

Among them are the painted facades in Hadji Dimitar quarter in Sofia and the project THERE IS LIGHT.

At the "Architecture Conversation" series, the platform will talk about how they perceive architecture and how they use it. The meeting is today, November 15th, at 19:30 in Studio ''Prozhektirane''.

citybuild.bg