Bulgaria Provides over BGN 720 Thousand for Humanitarian Aid for Poor Countries

Source: Twitter

The government has adopted a decision to provide a substantial sum, amounting to BGN 723 030, through international development cooperation and humanitarian crisis resolution. The funds are granted as official development assistance, which is a commitment of our country as a member state of the European Union. Under the EU's agreed arrangements, Member States that joined after 2002 will seek their ODA to reach 0.33% of their gross national income.

Through its funding, Bulgaria is contributing to the United Nations Development Program, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations Emergency Response Central Fund, the Cluster Munitions Convention Implementation Unit, the Office of the OSCE Project Coordinator Ukraine and the European Endowment for Democracy. Humanitarian aid is also provided through contributions to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities, the International Organization for Migration and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The funding will contribute to the fulfillment of Bulgaria's commitments as an EU member state to deepen and open new opportunities for expanding multilateral and bilateral cooperation to support the overall efforts to implement the EU's development cooperation policy and the implementation of the Program UN Sustainable Development by 2030.

